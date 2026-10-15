In a note, Barclays outlined two paths for a Tesla-SpaceX merger announcement: an announcement timed to the AGM, or one made separately.

“While we suspect there would be some financial synergies, the true value would be in vertical integration,” the analysts wrote about the rumored merger.

The firm also noted that a merger would aid CEO Elon Musk’s ambition for control over the companies.

The most likely structure is SpaceX acquiring Tesla in an all-stock transaction, with Tesla shareholders receiving SpaceX shares, Barclays said.

Barclays said on Wednesday that it believes a Tesla-SpaceX merger announcement could arrive before Tesla’s 2026 annual general meeting, at the earliest.

In a note, the firm outlined two paths: an announcement timed to the AGM, or one made separately.

The firm noted that corporate law requires Tesla to hold its AGM no later than December 6. Barclays said a deal could still be announced in late October or early November, but that window would increasingly complicate shareholder approval at the meeting itself.

An alternative path would be that a merger is announced separately from Tesla’s AGM, in which the timing becomes unclear, Barclays said. However, even in that scenario, Barclays still expects an announcement within the coming 6-12 months so the deal could be closed during the Trump administration.

Why A Tesla-SpaceX Merger?

Wall Street has come to expect a combination of Tesla and SpaceX, the firm said. The combination would pair Tesla’s physical AI efforts in Robotaxi and Optimus with SpaceX’s virtual AI assets such as Grok and Macrohard, supported by the joint Terafab semiconductor project and SpaceX’s planned space data centers, it added.

“While we suspect there would be some financial synergies, the true value would be in vertical integration,” the analysts wrote. They called Terafab a key catalyst, noting that separate board processes currently slow decisions; a merger would remove that friction.

The firm also noted that a merger would aid CEO Elon Musk’s ambition for control over the companies. Musk has long sought roughly 25% ownership of Tesla to feel “influential” enough to pursue AI and robotics. He currently holds about 48% of SpaceX with roughly 82% of the voting power through dual-class shares. If SpaceX acquires Tesla, Barclays calculates Musk would own about 37% of the combined company while retaining roughly 56% of the voting power.

How Would A Possible Deal Look?

The most likely structure is SpaceX acquiring Tesla in an all-stock transaction, with Tesla shareholders receiving SpaceX shares, Barclays said.

At current market capitalizations of roughly $2.1 trillion for SpaceX and $1.5 trillion for Tesla, the ratio would be about 0.7 SpaceX shares per Tesla share, though a premium for Tesla holders is expected, the note said. SpaceX’s dual-class structure makes it the better acquirer and enables Musk’s goal to preserve majority voting control, Barclays added.

Boards are unlikely to block a deal, Barclays said. Both sets of shareholders would likely need to approve it, and the transaction would face antitrust review. The firm noted that the current administration offers a more supportive backdrop for such a deal.

Barclays maintains its Equal Weight rating on Tesla with a $370 price target.

How Did TSLA, SPCX Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA and SPCX was in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing, coupled with 'normal' to 'high' retail chatter.

TSLA has fallen 18% year-to-date. SpaceX, which went public in June, closed Thursday’s regular trading session at about $152, higher than its IPO price of $135 but below its all-time high levels near $226.

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