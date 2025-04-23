According to the latest report by S3 Partners, Tesla is currently the most profitable short in the world, ahead of Nvidia, where short sellers are sitting on top of gains of $9.4 billion.

Tesla shorts are reportedly sitting on top of $11.5 billion in gains year-to-date as the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle giant fights multiple battles ahead of its first-quarter results due later today.

According to the latest report by S3 Partners, Tesla is currently the most profitable short in the world, ahead of artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), where short sellers are sitting on top of $9.4 billion in gains.

The Tesla stock has witnessed an increase of 15% in shares sold short this year so far, according to the report; this amounts to nearly 10 million shares.

"With short interest climbing and sentiment deteriorating, Tesla's post-earnings path hinges on results and guidance clarity," said S3 managing director Matthew Unterman.

He added that a further surge in short interest beyond the current resistance level could force investors to question the company’s leadership, including CEO Musk.

Musk has come under criticism from several people, including tech bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.

Ives, who has otherwise been a Tesla bull, thinks that Musk should either exit from his position as Tesla's chief or step down from his role at President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Musk needs to leave the govt, take a step back on DOGE, and get back to being CEO of Tesla full-time in our view,” he added in a post on social media platform X, ahead of Tesla’s first-quarter (Q1) earnings on Tuesday.

Following disappointing Q1 deliveries, Wall Street expects Tesla to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 in the quarter, down from $0.45 during the same period last year.

Revenue is expected to be flat at $21.34 billion for the quarter.

Tesla’s stock is down 41% year-to-date.

