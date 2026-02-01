Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing a customer quote, that the EV maker is quoting $290,000 for the 500-mile Long Range version of the vehicle, before destination fees and taxes.

The report further stated, citing California state documents, that the lower-priced 325 mile standard range version of the truck has been listed around $260,000.

2017 Prices

Tesla unveiled the Semi in 2017 and put forth a starting price of $150,000 for the 300-mile range version and $180,000 for the 500-mile version of the truck. Electrek noted that despite the fresh price point being significantly higher than prices announced at unveiling, it is still below the industry average for a class 8 electric truck which was around $435,000 in 2024.

Earlier this week, Tesla published final specifications for its long-awaited Semi truck. As per details published on the company website, the truck will be offered in two trims, with the standard version delivering up to 325 miles of range, while the long range variant offers 500 miles. Both variants can charge up to 60% of its range in 30 minutes, the company said, without publicly stating a starting price.

The Tesla Semi is slated to enter volume production this year.

