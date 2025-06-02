The EV giant’s sales in France plunged 67% during May, while Denmark sales declined 30.5%, and Netherlands sales fell 36%.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) sales fell in several European countries in May, with numbers in France declining the most at 67%, followed by Portugal, and other markets.

Tesla’s shares fell 2.50% in Monday’s trade.

The EV giant’s sales plunged nearly 54% year-on-year in Sweden to 503 cars in May, according to data from Mobility Sweden.

Its sales in Spain declined 29% YoY to 794 cars, according to data from industry body ANFAC. Over the first five months of 2025, Tesla’s sales in Spain fell 19% compared to the same period a year ago.

Tesla sales in Portugal suffered a worse fate, falling 64% year-over-year (YoY) to 326 cars. Over the first five months of the year, the decline stood at nearly 35% to 2,773 cars, compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

The EV giant’s sales in France plunged 67% during May, while Denmark sales declined 30.5%, and 36% in the Netherlands, according to data compiled by Reuters.

The one bright spot for Tesla in Europe is Norway – the refreshed Model Y helped the Musk-led company register 2,600 new cars in May, representing a 213% year-over-year increase, the Reuters report added.

Following widespread protests and criticism, Musk announced in April that he would take a step back from his duty of running President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Later in May, the Tesla CEO called it quits on his stint in the Trump administration, with the President handing him a symbolic key later.

The company’s latest car, the refreshed Model Y, is currently available for purchase in Norway. Deliveries in Germany, France, Britain, and Italy will only begin in June, so the sales data for May does not include those numbers.

Tesla’s stock is down more than 16% year-to-date, but up nearly 92% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<