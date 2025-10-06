Germany witnessed a 32% surge in electric vehicle sales during August, but Tesla’s sales tumbled 9.4% during the month.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) sales continued to tumble in Germany in September, falling 9.4% year-on-year (YoY), amid a slump across several European markets in 2025.

According to data from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Tesla’s sales in the country plunged to 3,404 cars in September, even as EV sales surged nearly 31.9% in the country.

Tesla’s shares gained more than 2% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, after the company teased a product launch announcement scheduled for Tuesday, in a series of posts on X.

According to the KBA, total electric vehicle sales in Germany in September stood at 45,495, rising 31.9% YoY and 15.6% over August 2025.

Tesla sold a total of 14,845 cars in Germany between January and September, representing a 50.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. However, despite the slump, the third quarter (Q3) was Tesla’s best quarter so far in 2025, with 5,945 cars sold in the country during the period. The company sold 4,935 cars in the first quarter (Q1) and 3,955 cars in the second quarter (Q2), according to KBA data.

Despite the September decline, Tesla still managed to sell more than double the cars in Germany compared to August, when it sold only 1,441 units in the country.

Tesla’s sales have not picked up in other countries in the European Union this year, with the EV giant experiencing the ninth consecutive month of decline in Sweden and the Netherlands, according to a Reuters report. The report states that between January and August, Tesla’s total sales in the EU were down 42.9% YoY, even as EV sales rose 24.8% during this period in the region.

TSLA stock is up 6% year-to-date and 79% over the past 12 months.

