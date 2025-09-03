Germany witnessed a 46% surge in electric vehicle sales during August, but Tesla’s sales tumbled 39% during the month.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) sales continued to tumble in Germany in August, falling 39% year-on-year (YoY) amid a rout across several European markets in 2025.

According to a Bloomberg report citing data from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority, Tesla’s sales in the country plunged 39% YoY in August to 1,441 units, even as EV sales surged nearly 46% in the country.

Overall, Tesla’s EV sales continued to decline across several other European markets, including France, Belgium, Denmark, and Sweden, according to an analysis by Reuters, based on data from national automobile associations in the region.

Tesla’s shares gained 1.6% in Wednesday’s pre-market session. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory.

The EV giant’s sales in France fell 47% YoY to 1,331 units in August, while its year-to-date sales stood at 14,561 units, down 39% compared to the same period a year ago.

Belgium sales decreased by 61% in August to 585 units, while year-to-date sales declined by 56% to 6,398 units. Similarly, Tesla’s sales in Denmark declined 42% to 473 units in August, and fell 54% to 4,561 units in the first eight months of the year.

Norway continued to be a bright spot for Tesla in Europe, with sales surging 21% to 3,014 units in August. Meanwhile, its January-to-August sales stood at 16,891 units, up 26% over the same period a year ago, according to the report.

TSLA stock is down 18% year-to-date but up nearly 54% over the past 12 months.

