The regulator is now gathering viral social media clips showing robotaxis behaving erratically, including one case of a Tesla traveling the wrong way down a street

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares surged 8.2% on Monday, their best day in nearly two months, and extended gains in after-hours trading as excitement swirled around the company’s first day of offering paid Robotaxi rides in Austin.

The EV maker launched autonomous trips on Sunday. A limited number of invite-only riders tested Model Y SUVs with Tesla’s latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) Unsupervised software and hardware.

Despite no serious incidents, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is now gathering viral social media clips showing robotaxis behaving erratically — including one case of a Tesla traveling the wrong way down a street, and another slamming the brakes in the middle of traffic in response to stationary police vehicles.

Another rider reported that their vehicle hesitated, veered right, and entered an unoccupied oncoming traffic lane.

While no formal investigation has been announced, Bloomberg noted that NHTSA routinely monitors new technologies and may contact automakers for clarification.

Tesla VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy has not publicly commented about the issue. However, CEO Elon Musk responded to criticism on X with a laughing emoji, downplaying concerns.

Investor sentiment remained strong. On Stocktwits, 24-hour message volume for TSLA jumped 234% Monday, with retail commentary largely supportive of the rollout.

Several Wall Street analysts also gave a thumbs-up to Tesla’s low-key, invite-only debut, calling it a meaningful first step in the company’s push toward autonomy.

Earlier this month, Piper Sandler cautioned that any high-profile robotaxi accident would likely be met with “violent downside,” potentially derailing Tesla’s rally.

Tesla stock is now down just over 10% for the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<