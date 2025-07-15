Troy Jones, a Tesla veteran, was the vice president of sales, service, and delivery in Tesla’s largest market.

Troy Jones, one of Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) top executives in the North American market, has reportedly left the EV giant after 15 years with the company.

Jones’ departure was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla’s shares fell nearly 1% following the report. Stocktwits data shows that while retail investors are currently ‘bullish’ about the stock, the sentiment over the past week has been in the ‘bearish’ territory.

Jones, a Tesla veteran, was the vice president of sales, service, and delivery in North America, the company’s largest market.

His departure comes less than a month after Musk’s confidante, Omead Afshar, left Tesla. Milan Kovac, head of Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robotics program, also resigned from the firm in June. Tesla’s director of human resources in the North American market, Jenna Ferrua, left the company in the same month.

The departure of several high-level executives at the EV giant comes at a time when Tesla’s sales are declining – the company reported the second consecutive quarter of declining deliveries in the second quarter (Q2).

Tesla’s Q2 deliveries stood at 384,122 units, down from 443,956 units in Q1.

Earlier today, the company launched the Model Y in India, marking its entry into one of the world’s largest automobile markets. However, the car comes at a steep price in India, compared to the U.S. – the base variant of the Model Y costs $69,650 in India, while it starts at $44,990 in the U.S., before a $7,500 tax incentive.

Tesla’s stock is down more than 22% year-to-date, but up over 24% in the past 12 months.

