The long-wheelbase model, priced from 339,000 yuan ($46,700), began deliveries in September, underlining the strong demand for larger EVs despite rising competition from local rivals.

Tesla’s new six-seat Model Y L SUV, the longest and first three-row version of its best-selling electric crossover, is giving its China business a boost.

Since its Aug. 19 launch, orders have reached 120,000, or nearly 10,000 a day, CnEVPost reported, citing local outlet Cailian.

Deutsche Bank echoed the surge, saying dealer feedback pointed to August orders doubling month-on-month to about 130,000, driven by the new long-wheelbase variant.

The Model Y L starts at 339,000 yuan (about $46,700), around 8% pricier than the standard version. It is powered by an 82-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery, offering approximately 327 miles of range and accelerating from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

All-wheel drive comes standard, and it can be topped up quickly with Tesla’s Superchargers at up to 250 kW. The SUV is longer and roomier than the regular Model Y, with three rows of seats, and nearly 90 cubic feet of cargo space.

Tesla began deliveries of the Model Y L in early September, with handovers scheduled to ramp up in October.

The lineup now includes the entry rear-wheel-drive Model Y at 263,500 yuan, the long-range all-wheel-drive at 313,500 yuan, and the six-seat Model Y L at 339,000 yuan. The two five-seat versions have estimated delivery times of one to three weeks.

The strong response indicates demand for larger six-seat SUVs in China, although Tesla still faces stiff competition from domestic rivals. That said, China continues to be an essential growth driver as sales elsewhere continue to see softness.

Tesla China sold 83,192 vehicles in August, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down 4% year-on-year but up 22.6% from July. Monthly sales since October 2024 have posted year-on-year declines each month except June.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 17% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<