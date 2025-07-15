The analyst mapped out the likely ripple effects of Tesla’s India debut, identifying key beneficiaries and vulnerable incumbents across the auto and tech sectors.

Tesla’s Model Y launch in India has set the stage for a major auto sector reset, fueled by the company’s planned Gigafactory, EV rollout, and a ₹20,000 crore investment.

Elon Musk’s EV giant has launched its first showroom in Mumbai and is expanding to New Delhi later this month, showcasing Model Y units imported from China.

As Tesla opens orders starting at $69,700 for the RWD variant and $79,000 for the Long Range model — with a $7,000 Full Self-Driving add-on — SEBI-registered analyst Sanyam Vaish sees ripple effects across India’s auto and tech stocks.

Winners

Bosch: Vaish’s top pick. The company already supplies Tesla globally with braking and control systems critical for EVs.

Vaish identified ₹38,000–₹38,400 as the buy zone for Bosch, with targets of ₹41,500 and ₹44,000, and a stop loss at ₹35,800.

Tata Motors: As India’s EV leader, it stands to gain from the broader EV push. A breakout above ₹720 could lead to ₹780, according to Vaish.



KPIT Technologies: Known for EV software and global ADAS partnerships. Watch for a breakout above ₹1,320.



Tata Elxsi: Specializes in EV user interface/experience. It has a near-term target of over ₹7,000.

Losers

Maruti Suzuki: Heavy on ICE vehicles and slow on EVs. Key support is seen at ₹11,800, and a breach could signal downside.

Ashok Leyland: Still early in its EV journey. Vaish cautions that weak hands could exit if the stock breaks below ₹180.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<