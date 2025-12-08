Market-based odds now show an 87% chance of a rate cut.

US equities look to extend last week’s gains.

Market-based odds now show an 87% chance of a rate cut.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits, however, remains bearish on SPY and QQQ.

U.S. stock futures inched higher in early Monday trade, as the market looks to build on gains from the previous week. All eyes will be on the highly anticipated Federal Reserve policy statement and press conference later in the week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is now pricing in an 87% chance of an interest rate cut this Wednesday, sharply higher than the 66% bets a month earlier.

As of 3:00 a.m., ET on Monday, the Nasdaq 100 futures and S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, the Russell 2000 futures gained 0.3%, while the Dow futures were flattish with a positive bias.



On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and that toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, remained ‘bearish’ early Monday.

Stocks On Trending Watchlist

Netflix (NFLX) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) remain in focus following the massive M&A deal and potential regulatory overhang, including concerns raised by U.S. President Trump.

Confluent (CFLT) is trending amid reports of a potential $11-billion acquisition by IBM.

Boeing (BA) is seeing retail chatter due to the impending close of the Spirit AeroSystems deal.

Workhorse (WKHS) is on traders’ radar ahead of a 1-for-12 reverse split that takes effect on Dec 8.

Eli Lilly (LLY), Pfizer (PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have secured spots on China's drug catalog, with a total of 19 medicines making the list, according to a Bloomberg report.

Immix Biopharma (IMMX) has priced an $100 million public offering via common stock and warrants, mainly to finance the development of its drug NXC-201.

Oracle (ORCL) gains traction ahead of its earnings release on Dec. 10. Coreweave (CRWV) is also on the retail radar.

Other companies reporting earnings this week are Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO), Costco (COST), and Lululemon (LULU).

Key Catalysts To Watch Out For

On the economic front, the big market mover will be the upcoming Fed meeting on December 9-10. No major data is scheduled for release today.

And on the earnings front, investors will be watching for Toll Brothers, AlphaTON Capital, among others.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<