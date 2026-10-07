Tesla began rolling out FSD v15 to select customers over the weekend, with a broader launch expected next month.

The company claims the update handles safety-critical situations 25 times better than its previous version.

JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta said Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) v15 raised the already high bar for consumer autonomy another notch.

CEO Elon Musk called FSD v15 “GTA irl” in a post on X.

Tesla’s (TSLA) latest version of Full Self-Driving (FSD) is “another illustration” of the electric vehicle maker’s head start in consumer autonomy, according to JPMorgan.

Analyst Rajat Gupta said Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) v15 raised the already high bar for consumer autonomy another notch, highlighting its lead over rivals Rivian (RIVN), Ford (F), and General Motors (GM) as they prepare to introduce their own advanced driving technologies.

“With Rivian preparing to showcase its autonomy roadmap at its December 9 Autonomy & AI Day, Ford advancing toward the 2027 Fathom launch, and GM navigating CEO succession discussions ahead of its 2028 launch of 'eyes-off' highway on Cadillac Escalade IQ, we see the breadth of the v15 release as another illustration of TSLA's head start in consumer autonomy, raising the (already high) bar another notch,” JPMorgan analyst Rajat Gupta said, as reported by Yahoo Finance on Monday.

JPMorgan Says Customers Won't Need To Upgrade Hardware

Gupta also noted that improvements in computing efficiency could reduce the need for Tesla owners to upgrade to the company’s next-generation AI5 hardware in the near term. AI5 hardware is Tesla’s next-generation chip designed to process information from the vehicle’s cameras and help with self-driving.

TSLA shares were trading around 13% higher at the time of writing, tracking their biggest single-day gains since April 2025. The stock also benefited from a broader Wall Street rally after Nvidia (NVDA) reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, triggering a sharp rebound in technology shares following last week’s selloff.

What’s New In FSD v15?

Tesla announced over the weekend that FSD v15 had begun rolling out to select customers. The company claims the update handles safety-critical situations 25 times better than its previous version.

It also introduces Tesla Reality View, a live display showing drivers what the vehicle detects and what FSD plans to do. Other improvements include better detection of road signs, animals, and potholes, as well as natural speed handling in school zones and bad weather.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called FSD v15 “GTA irl” (in real life), referencing the recently released blockbuster game Grand Theft Auto VI.

The software still requires driver supervision, with a wider rollout expected in December.

Retail’s Take On TSLA

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours.

One user called v15 “scary good” and said it could drive up TSLA’s price to $500 by June 2027.

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TSLA shares are down about 11.2% so far in 2026.

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