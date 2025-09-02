According to a Reuters report, Tesla’s China-made EV sales totaled 83,192 units last month, comprising sales within China and exports to select markets, including Europe.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) China-made electric vehicle sales reportedly slumped 4% year-on-year in August.

The company’s China-made EV sales totaled 83,192 units last month, comprising sales within China and exports to select markets, including Europe, Reuters reported, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association. This represents a nearly 23% increase from the 67,886 China-made units sold in July.

In the first eight months of the year, Tesla sold 515,552 China-made vehicles, representing a 12% year-over-year decrease.

TSLA shares traded 2% lower in the pre-market session on Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla stock fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

Tesla launched a refreshed version of its best-selling Model Y SUV in January. The company has also introduced a new variant of the Model Y in China, called the Model Y L, featuring a six-seat layout and a starting price of RMB 339,000, deliveries of which began on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tesla’s biggest rival and Chinese EV maker BYD Co. (BYDDY) sold 371,501 passenger vehicles in August, marking a growth of about 0.2% year-on-year. This includes sales in China as well as outside the country.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated on Monday that approximately 80% of the company’s value will come from Optimus, rather than its car business. Optimus is the humanoid robot being built by Tesla and is still under development. Musk has previously said that Tesla may start delivering the robots to other companies in the second half of 2026.

TSLA stock is down 17% this year but up approximately 59% over the past 12 months.

