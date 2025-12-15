In comparison, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Spot ETFs have posted outflows on multiple days over the past month amid a volatile crypto market.

U.S.-listed XRP spot ETFs have accumulated $990.91 million in net inflows since launching in November, according to SoSoValue data.

XRP ETFs have attracted more capital than Solana spot ETFs, which have logged $672.48 million in cumulative inflows since late October.

Bitcoin spot ETFs remain the category leader overall, with more than $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since January.

U.S. XRP (XRP) Spot ETFs have recorded $1 billion in cumulative total net inflows in an unbroken run since their debut in November.

In comparison, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) Spot ETFs have posted outflows on multiple days over the past month amid a volatile crypto market. Data from SoSoValue showed cumulative total net inflows for XRP Spot ETFs stood at $990.91 million, less than $10 million shy of $1 billion, as of Friday’s closing. Total assets under management surpassed $1 billion last week.

XRP’s price was trading at around $1.99 in early morning trade on Monday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ levels of chatter.

XRP ETFs Attract More Capital Than Solana Funds

XRP ETFs have seen greater demand than Solana spot ETFs, which have logged $672.48 million in cumulative net inflows since listings began in late October – a month earlier to market than XRP products.

Meanwhile, Spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted more than $57 billion in net inflows since their January debut, while Ethereum ETFs have accumulated around $13 billion.

Canary’s XRP ETF Sets Early Trading Records

Canary Capital’s XRP ETF (XRPC) was the first product to reach the market, launching on November 13. The fund recorded $58 million in first-day trading volume, the highest debut-day volume among nearly 900 ETFs launched this year, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

The record had previously been held by Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL), which posted roughly $57 million in first-day trading volume before climbing to $72 million on its second session. XRPC went on to attract $234 million in net inflows on its second day of trading, the largest single-day inflow recorded across U.S. XRP ETFs to date.

Wave Of Issuers Brings Rapid Market Expansion

Several issuers followed Canary to market within weeks. Franklin Templeton launched its Franklin XRP ETF (EZRP) on Cboe on November 18. Bitwise listed its spot XRP ETF on the NYSE on November 20, confirming a temporary fee waiver at launch. The same day, 21Shares received SEC approval via Form 8-A for its XRP ETF (TOXR), with trading scheduled to begin on December 1.

Grayscale converted its XRP Trust into an exchange-traded fund under the ticker GXRP, with public trading commencing on November 24 on NYSE Arca. The conversion marked the fourth XRP ETF to reach the market in roughly two weeks.

