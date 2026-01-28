CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing consulting firm Brand Finance, that the carmaker lost about 36% of its brand value last year.

EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reportedly lost $15.4 billion in brand value in 2025, marking the third year of consecutive decline.

CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing consulting firm Brand Finance, that the carmaker lost about 36% of its brand value last year owing to a lack of new models and the high price of the company’s EVs compared to competition.

CEO Elon Musk’s “overreach” into geopolitics also impacted its brand value, the report added, citing Brand Finance CEO David Haigh. The firm estimates the monetary value of brands by putting together multiple data points and consumer surveys.

TSLA shares traded marginally in the red at the time of writing.

Where Does Tesla Brand Value Now Stand?

According to Brand Finance, Tesla’s brand value now stands at $27.61 billion, down from $43 billion at the start of 2025, and $58.3 billion in 2024.

In January 2023, the company’s brand value stood at a staggering $66.2 billion.



As per the CNBC report, Tesla’s scores pertaining to reputation, recommendation, trust, and coolness slipped over the past year, particularly in Europe and Canada. In the U.S., the carmaker's recommendation score reached a low of 4 out of 10, compared to 8.2 in 2023, implying customers are not likely to recommend a Tesla to peers.

Peer Performance

In comparison, the brand value of Tesla’s key rival and Chinese automaker BYD gained about 23%, to around $17.29 billion, up from $14.03 billion last year, the report said.

Japanese automaker Toyota has the strongest brand value among automakers with an estimated brand value of $62.7 billion, followed by Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Porsche, the report added.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA stock has gained over 9% over the past 12 months.

