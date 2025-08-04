Tesla’s customer loyalty was at its highest in June 2024, at 73%, and it bottomed out at 49.9% in March.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) brand loyalty reportedly declined sharply after its co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk, endorsed President Donald Trump, according to data from S&P Global Mobility.

Tesla’s customer loyalty was at its highest in June 2024, at 73%, and it bottomed out at 49.9% in March after Musk launched the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) campaign, according to a Reuters report.

