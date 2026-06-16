In an early April incident, a Tesla Model Y operating on its automated driving system was stopped at a stop sign when a pickup truck behind it moved forward and collided with the vehicle.

Tesla has reported a total of 17 incidents involving its Austin Robotaxi fleet to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla has also already started low-volume production of its dedicated robotaxi offering called Cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals at its gigafactory in Texas.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Austin Robotaxi was involved in another low-speed incident, according to the latest update to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s crash database.

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In an early April incident, a Tesla Model Y operating on its automated driving system was stopped at a stop sign when a pickup truck behind it moved forward and collided with the vehicle. The crash resulted in property damage only, the filing shows.

Only a safety monitor was inside the car at the moment, and no injuries were reported, the filing added. Tesla classified the incident as the other driver striking a stationary vehicle.

How Many Events Has Tesla Recorded Thus Far?

Tesla has reported a total of 17 incidents involving its Austin Robotaxi fleet to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as of the latest data release covering incidents through mid-May 2026.

These figures come from Tesla’s submissions under NHTSA’s Standing General Order (SGO) for Automated Driving Systems.

When Was Tesla Last At Fault?

The most recent incident where Tesla was at fault in its Austin Robotaxi operations occurred in January. According to NHTSA filings released in May, a Tesla Model Y operating with its automated driving system (ADS) engaged was traveling straight on a street in Austin when the onboard safety monitor requested remote assistance for navigation. A Tesla teleoperator (remote human operator) took control while the vehicle was stopped. The teleoperator then proceeded forward and collided with a temporary construction barricade at approximately 9 mph. The impact scraped the front-left fender and tire.

Tesla is operating a small but expanding fleet of unsupervised Robotaxis in Texas while pursuing an ambitious vision of large-scale autonomous ride-hailing.

The company launched its service in Austin in June 2025, initially with safety monitors to take over as necessary, and has since rolled out unsupervised operations primarily using modified Model Y vehicles.

Tesla has also already started low-volume production of its dedicated robotaxi offering called Cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals at its gigafactory in Texas. The vehicle is key to Elon Musk’s vision of pivoting Tesla from an EV maker to additional fields such as robotics and AI.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user voiced optimism for Tesla merging with Musk’s rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, this year.

Another user opined that investors are exiting Tesla to put funds into trading SpaceX shares.

TSLA stock has fallen 6% this year amid high capital expenditure concerns, high valuation risks, and delays to the promised unveiling of the next-generation Roadster and production version of its humanoid robot nicknamed Optimus.

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