The recall includes model year 2024-2026 Cybertrucks, where the vehicle controller software may cause the front parking lights to be too bright.

As for a fix, Tesla released an over-the-air software update, free of charge to the customer.



Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Thursday recalled 63,619 Cybertruck vehicles, citing concerns about the front parking lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated.

The recall includes model year 2024-2026 Cybertrucks, where the vehicle controller software may cause the front parking lights to be too bright and exceed the maximum light output. These Cybertrucks were manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023, and Oct. 11, 2025.

What’s The Concern?

Bright front parking lights will adversely affect the vision of other drivers and increase the risk of a crash, the regulator noted.

As for a fix, Tesla released an over-the-air software update, free of charge to the customer. The release incorporating the fix began rolling out on October 8, the company added.

Tesla is not aware of any warranty claims or field reports related to this issue, the regulator said. The company is also not aware of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue, either, it added.

The company identified the issue on October 1 during an interval review and subsequently decided to issue the recall after conducting a probe.

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Tesla shares traded 4% lower in the premarket session at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘extremely bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume jumped from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels. Retail chatter around TSLA soared 314% over 24 hours, as of Thursday morning, according to Stocktwits data.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock has the potential to reach up to $500.

Tesla Q3 Earnings

Tesla on Wednesday posted quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations, as rising costs and U.S. tariffs undercut record vehicle deliveries and revenue. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter (Q3) stood at $0.50 per share, below Koyfin’s estimate of $0.56, while revenue rose 12% to $28.1 billion, beating Koyfin’s forecast of $26.7 billion.

TSLA stock is up by 9% this year and has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

