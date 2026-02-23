First Majestic Silver Corp posted a 2025 profit of $211M ($0.34 EPS) versus a $101.9M loss in 2024, fueled by stronger silver prices and output.

The company’s quarterly profit was $105.2 million, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million a year earlier.

H.C. Wainwright said it sees First Mint, the company’s 100%-owned minting facility, capturing additional value from "strong" bullion production and high silver prices.

Shares of First Majestic Silver closed at $27.55, an all-time high, and gained more than 11% on Friday alone, marking its best day since Nov. 28.

First Majestic Silver Corp’s shares jumped over 4% in overnight trading on Sunday, on course for a fourth straight session of gains when the market opens on Monday, as investors turned optimistic about the company reporting a profitable fourth quarter and fiscal 2025.

The stock has gained 65% so far this year and more than tripled in 2025 on the back of strong industrial demand and uncertainty over tariff regulations.

First Majestic Silver’s Profitable Year

The company reported a 2025 profit of $211.0 million, or earnings per share of $0.34, compared with a net loss of $101.9 million, or $0.34 per share, in 2024. In the fourth quarter, First Majestic Silver posted quarterly silver production by producing 4.2 million silver ounces, a 77% increase when compared to 2.4 million silver ounces produced in a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, the company’s revenue came in at $463.9 million, with 60% of that from silver, up 169% from $172.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company’s quarterly profit was $105.2 million, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million a year earlier.

First Majestic Silver said that while underlying operating performance improved in 2025, the higher cash cost per ounce was primarily due to the strong outperformance of silver prices relative to gold, lead, and zinc throughout the year.

Wall Street’s View On AG

H.C. Wainwright on Friday raised the firm's price target on First Majestic to $30 from $24.50 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to TheFly, after the fourth quarter results. The price target implies a 9% upside to the last closing price of $27.55.

The firm said it sees First Mint, the company’s 100%-owned minting facility, capturing additional value from "strong" bullion production and high silver prices.

How Are Stocktwits Users’ Reacting?

Retail sentiment on AG stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory compared to the ‘bearish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that they expect the stock to break $30.

Shares of AG stock have gained over 413% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<