Rice, a former Democratic administrator, suggested that several corporations are bending the knee to the current administration, skirting policies and laws in the process.

Fire “racist” Rice immediately, or pay the consequences, Trump tells Netflix.

The warning comes as Netflix eyes closing its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., where it faces a challenge from Paramount.

Warner Bros has agreed to re-engage with Paramount to hear its competing bid.

Netflix, Inc. shares, already under pressure amid the company’s ongoing bid involving Paramount Skydance, could start the fresh trading week in the red after President Donald Trump fired threats at the streaming giant if it does not remove board member Susan Rice, who suggested that Democrats would take action against corporations that “take a knee” to the Republican president.

Rice, who has been on Netflix’s board since 2018, said on a podcast last week that corporations, news organizations, and law firms that went along with Trump’s demands for loyalty now see their actions as unpopular. She suggested that those entities violated policies and skirted laws.

“If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to, you know, play by the old rules, and […] say, ‘Oh, never mind. We’ll forgive you for all the people you fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all, you know, the laws you’ve skirted,’ I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice reportedly said.

Trump hit back on Saturday. In a Truth Social post: “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice immediately, or pay the consequences. She’s got no talent or skills – purely a political hack! Her power is gone, and will never be back. How much is she being paid, and for what?”

Source: Donald Trump's Truth Social account.

His post included a screenshot of a post from far-right activist Laura Loomer criticizing Rice’s comments and claiming, “The Netflix-Warner Bros. merger would result in a streaming monopoly, which the Obamas will have a significant stake in” due to the deal between Netflix and the Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground.

Rice has held diplomatic and advisory roles in the Barack Obama and Joe Biden administrations and was also a United Nations ambassador.

Netflix’s WBD Deal In Focus

While Trump’s post did not mention consequences for Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros.’s streaming and studio assets, the deal has yet to be approved by the regulators.

Trump has indicated that Netflix and the other suitor, Paramount Skydance, have engaged with him to push for their respective deals for Warner Bros., but he has pledged to stay out of the process.

The President is no stranger to weighing in on corporate affairs, often in ways that can shape outcomes. Last year, Trump was especially vocal about media operations, and his criticism was widely viewed as a contributing factor in the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Deal A Drag On NFLX Shares

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. last week agreed to re-engage with Paramount to hear the latest best offer, and in a new twist in the massive media deal that is dragging on. Observers expect Netflix to raise its offer to counter a higher one from Paramount.

In the past, Paramount has gone so far as to say that its deal for Warner Bros. had a better chance of receiving regulatory approvals. Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison is the son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison; the Ellisons are reportedly close to Trump.

As the deal drags on, shares of Netflix and Paramount remain under pressure, both down by more than 17% year to date.

