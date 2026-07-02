Tesla’s total deliveries came in at 480,126 units in the second quarter, beating Wall Street expectations of about 406,600 vehicles.

Tesla sold 89,091 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles during the month, up 24.4% from a year earlier, according to a Reuters report citing data from the China Passenger Car Association.

For the second quarter, Tesla China’s wholesale deliveries totaled 254,551 vehicles, up 32.8%.

Tesla’s vehicle registrations, a key indicator of sales, increased across several European markets in June.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares gained traction on Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker reported better-than-expected deliveries in the second quarter (Q2) amid strong performance in Europe and China.

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Tesla’s total deliveries came in at 480,126 units in Q2, up 25% year-on-year, beating Wall Street expectations of about 406,600 vehicles. The company produced 451,758 vehicles during the quarter.

Model 3 and Model Y deliveries totaled 442,936 units, while deliveries of Tesla’s other models, including the Model S, Model X and the Cybertruck, came in at 8,822 vehicles during the April-June period.

TSLA stock was down about 3% at the time of writing and could snap a four-session winning streak. The stock gained more than 13% over the past four sessions.

TSLA China Sales Grow More Than 24%

The EV maker posted another strong month in China, with June sales of Shanghai-built vehicles rising for an eighth consecutive month as demand held up in both the domestic market and overseas exports.

According to a Reuters report citing data from the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold 89,091 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles during the month, up 24.4% from a year earlier and 3.6% higher than May’s 85,982 units. It marked the company’s strongest monthly wholesale performance so far in 2026.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory serves both Chinese customers and overseas markets, particularly Europe. The sustained growth marks a sharp turnaround from 2025, when the automaker reported several months of year-over-year declines.

Tesla China’s wholesale deliveries totaled 254,551 vehicles in Q2, up 32.8% from the previous corresponding period, according to a CNEVPost report on Thursday. First-half wholesale volume climbed 28.4% to 467,949 units.

Tesla’s vehicle registrations, a key indicator of sales, increased across several European markets in June. Registrations rose 39% in Denmark, 56% in Sweden, 5.6% in Spain, and more than doubled in France, according to local industry data.

TSLA Bulls Expect Recovery By Next Week

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One user said that the market will react positively soon, even if not today.

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Another user said the stock will recover by the end of next week because it's driven by “hype.”

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The stock has edged down about 5.6% so far in 2026.

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