The Model Y AWD variant was priced at $41,990 and introduced in February earlier this year.

The disappearance of one of the Model Y variants from the company website comes on the heels of the company discontinuing production of its more premium vehicles.

With the removal of the variant, Tesla’s Model Y offering has now shrunk to the base Model Y variant priced at $39,990 and higher-end variants like the Model Y Premium and Model Y Performance.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said that the company would be halting production of its stainless steel Cybertruck next year.

EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has removed the entry-level Model Y all-wheel drive variant from its U.S. order page, priced at around $42,000, on the heels of discontinuing production of its more niche Model S and X vehicles as well as announcing a wind-down of its stainless steel Cybertruck.

TSLA stock is trading 2% lower in midday trade after opening 1% higher, amid reports that Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson has pledged to closely scrutinize any potential merger between SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla. On Thursday, reports said that a deal announcement between the two Elon Musk-led companies could come as early as December.

Model Y Variant Removed

The Model Y AWD variant was priced at $41,990 and introduced in February earlier this year. As of the time of writing, the vehicle is no longer listed on the company’s website.

With the removal of the variant, Tesla’s Model Y offering has now shrunk to the base Model Y variant priced at $39,990 and higher-end variants like the Model Y Premium and Model Y Performance.

The high-end Performance variant has a price tag of $57,990. Tesla did not immediately respond to Stocktwits’s request for comment.

Tesla Halts Model S, X, Announces Cybertruck Wind-Down

The Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle. The disappearance of one of its variants from the company website comes on the heels of the company discontinuing production of its more premium vehicles- the Model S and X earlier this year to pave the way for factory space for its Optimus humanoid robot.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said that the company would be halting production of its stainless steel Cybertruck at Giga in Texas next year to make way for increased production of its dedicated robotaxi offering called the Cybercab.

The moves are part of the company’s pivot into artificial intelligence and robotics, away from solely vehicles. However, on Wednesday, Musk also pushed back the deadline for ending Cybertruck production to the end of summer, from his previous timeline of June/July 2027, citing order backlog and ‘sentimentality.’

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from 'low' to 'normal' levels.

According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around TSLA stock has jumped 45% over the past day, with users focusing on the merger talks.

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TSLA stock has dropped 14% year-to-date.

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