Bleakley Financial raised its stake by 19,561 shares in Q3, worth roughly $1.41 million.

Earlier this week, Private Advisor Group disclosed a 433% increase in its holdings in Q3.

Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong announced authorization of a Phase 2 sepsis trial involving about 50 patients

ImmunityBio will participate in the UBS Global Biopharma and Jefferies Global Healthcare conferences starting November 16

ImmunityBio (IBRX) shares drew investor interest on Friday after Bleakley Financial Group disclosed a 15.1% increase in its IBRX holdings in the third quarter, and retail investors looked ahead to next week’s healthcare conferences in London for potential updates on the company’s financial outlook and bladder cancer drug Anktiva.

According to an SEC filing on Friday, Bleakley Financial raised its stake by 19,561 shares in the third quarter (Q3) to 148,942 shares, worth roughly $1.41 million. This comes just days after Private Advisor Group disclosed a 433% increase in its holdings to 884,599 shares, valued at roughly $8.35 million.

IBRX shares were down 1% at the time of writing.

Anktiva Timeline In Focus After Q3 Revenue Miss

On Monday, ImmunityBio reported third-quarter revenue of $48.8 million, missing Wall Street's $59.2 million forecast. Its $ 0.18-per-share loss was wider than the estimated $0.08 loss. The company did not issue an earnings forecast.

Meanwhile, Anktiva combined with BCG met the primary goal of its QUILT-2.005 trial in patients with previously untreated bladder cancer. ImmunityBio plans to seek expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval by year-end.

Separately, founder Patrick Soon-Shiong announced authorization of a Phase 2 sepsis trial using Anktiva involving about 50 patients. Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to infection. Anktiva works by stimulating immune cells that fight infections, and researchers will study whether it can improve survival in critically ill patients with sepsis.

Retail Eyes IBRX Financial Details During London Conferences

ImmunityBio will participate in the UBS Global Biopharma and Jefferies Global Healthcare conferences starting November 16. Investors are closely watching for potential clarity on the QUILT-2.005 trial timeline, cash runway, and outlook.

One user said “a clear answer on cash runway or the BCG naive filing timing sets the tone before the bell” on Monday.

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Retail sentiment surrounding IBRX on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

IBRX shares have surged nearly 200% so far in 2026.

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