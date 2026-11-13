OpenAI's new payment wallet requires biometric approval for purchases and comes as the ChatGPT maker considers a potential initial public offering in 2027.

ChatGPT Wallet initially supports only U.S. Pro subscribers using Dots.

The wallet requires users to be at least 18, reside in the U.S., have a U.S. billing address, and hold an eligible U.S.-issued card.

To accept ChatGPT Wallet payments, merchants must ensure their websites do not inadvertently block AI agents.

OpenAI on Friday introduced ChatGPT Wallet, a payment service developed with American Express (AMEX), Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to complete purchases using customers' existing payment cards.

The service will initially be available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States through the company's Dots agents. OpenAI said the rollout would remain limited while it works with merchants, banks and payment networks to address transaction compatibility and reliability.

How ChatGPT Wallet Works

Users add an eligible payment card once and must approve individual purchases through a security check, such as Face ID or fingerprint authentication. Before approving, customers can review the merchant, items, total amount, selected card, and available shipping or recurring-payment terms, OpenAI said.

Following approval, the payment network generates a token containing substitute card credentials, allowing the transaction to be charged without exposing the user's actual card details to the agent or merchant.

OpenAI said the service preserves existing card rewards and protections for eligible disputes. However, transactions remain subject to card-issuer authorization and merchant acceptance.

To accept ChatGPT Wallet payments, merchants must ensure their websites do not inadvertently block AI agents and that their payment and risk systems can recognize legitimate agent-initiated transactions, OpenAI said.

Who Can Use The Wallet?

According to OpenAI (OPEAZZX), users must be at least 18, reside in the United States, have a U.S. billing address, and use an eligible U.S.-issued card.

The service is restricted to Dots conversations and is unavailable in ordinary ChatGPT, Work, or standalone Codex conversations. Not every merchant, device, or card is supported. Eligible Chase cardholders must be primary account holders, while virtual cards cannot be added at launch.

OpenAI also plans to introduce advance purchase authorization based on spending limits, purchase categories, or time periods, subject to additional safeguards. Those capabilities are not part of the initial rollout.

According to a CNBC report, ChatGPT Wallet could eventually generate revenue for OpenAI, although the company is not taking a cut of transactions at launch. For now, OpenAI is focused on building merchant relationships and establishing ChatGPT as a shopping platform as businesses begin experimenting with AI agents.

Launch Comes Amid OpenAI's IPO Preparations

The announcement comes as OpenAI considers a potential initial public offering (IPO) in 2027. OpenAI President Greg Brockman said earlier this month that he believes the company could be ready to go public next year, Reuters reported.

The report also stated that OpenAI secured $11 billion in fresh funding earlier this month at a $1.25 trillion valuation.



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