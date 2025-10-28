The employee will transition the Roadster from low-volume prototypes to large-scale production while validating and optimizing processes along the way.

The product architecture for the new Roadster is still in its early development stages, the company noted in the job posting.

Earlier this month, Tesla's chief designer said that the company is still planning to demo the vehicle this year.



EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is looking to hire a Manufacturing Engineer in Fremont, California, to contribute to the concept development of its upcoming Roadster vehicle, according to a job posting on the company website.

The posting is the only one on the website pertaining solely to the Roadster. Other currently available job postings include a manufacturing engineer for the Optimus humanoid robot and a production supervisor for cell manufacturing, among others.

Overall, there are 382 job postings for the Fremont location in California on the website. The incoming manufacturing engineer for the Roadster will take large-scale manufacturing systems for new battery products and architectures from the early concept development stage through equipment launch, optimization, and handover to local operations teams, the posting reads.

Screenshot of Tesla's Job Posting

The New Lineup Addition

Tesla has not launched a new vehicle since the start of deliveries of its stainless steel Cybertruck in late November 2023. Since then, the company has revamped the design language of existing models and launched new variants, but not a new vehicle.

The new Roadster is a tribute to Tesla’s first electric vehicle, also called the Roadster, produced by the company between 2008 and 2012. The second generation of the Roadster was originally unveiled in November 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously announced several timelines for the start of deliveries of the vehicle, but they have been pushed. Earlier this month, Tesla’s chief designer said that the company is still planning to demo the vehicle this year.

Impact On Tesla’s Financials

While the new Roadster will be the latest addition to the company’s lineup, it is not expected to move the company’s financials in a big way.

“Financially, it’s sort of a small potato situation. It’s not going to move the needle in a major way financially. It’s not even the icing on the cake but the cherry on the icing on the cake,” Musk said in May 2023. Tesla had initially announced that the vehicle would have a starting price of $200,000, higher than its Cybertruck, which starts at a price of $79,990. The Cybertruck is among Tesla’s lower-volume models, together with its higher-end Model S and Model X vehicles.

Musk has also previously said that Tesla is working with his rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, for the Roadster to enable it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than a second, lower than the company’s initial estimate of 1.9 seconds.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:10 p.m. ET on Oct. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is up by 15% this year and by about 77% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<