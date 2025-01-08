Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools

The EV maker’s stock closed below $400 on Tuesday for the second time since the new year started.

Tesla May Reap Over $1B In EU Emission Fees From Rivals, But Retail Sentiment Wavers After Stock's Rally Cools
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 10:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

Tesla shares have encountered turbulence after a strong rally following Donald Trump's election. Despite a new report suggesting a potential windfall due to stricter EU pollution regulations, retail investors are growing cautious.

A Bloomberg report reveals that UBS analysts estimate Tesla could earn over €1 billion (about $1.03 billion) in compensation from rival automakers struggling to meet stricter emissions standards in Europe. 

According to the report, which cites a European Union document, Tesla will join a pool of electric vehicle manufacturers, including Toyota, Stellantis, and Ford, to average carbon dioxide emissions across their fleets.

However, Tesla's stock closed below $400 on Tuesday for the second time since the beginning of this year, marking a good pullback from its all-time intraday high of $488 in December. 

The recent slide follows profit-taking, a regulatory probe into its driverless feature, and broader market declines linked to fading expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. 

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'neutral' on Wednesday morning, the score a notch lower than a week ago.

Optimists see the recent pullback as healthy, with some predicting strong support at $394 and a return to $400+ territory. 

However, skeptics point to missed fourth-quarter deliveries and CEO Elon Musk's political distractions as potential concerns.

Tesla gained over 64% in 2024 and has risen 1.5% so far this year.

According to Koyfin data, Tesla's highest price target is $528, and its shares are currently trading 25% above the average target of all analysts covering the stock.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: €1 = USD 1.03<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Recent Stories

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

N2OFF Stock Surges As Nasdaq Grants 180-Day Extension To Regain Compliance: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

Sana Biotech Stock Triples After Type 1 Diabetes Trial Wows Analysts: Retail Erupts In Excitement

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

SoundHound AI Stock Extends Losing Streak After In-Vehicle Voice Commerce Platform Unveil At CES: Retail Sees Further Downside

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

Acuity Brands Stock Trades In Red After Mixed Q1 Earnings: Retail Rejoices Higher-Than-Expected Revenue

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

AZZ Stock Gains Momentum After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2025 Forecast Raise: Retail Chatter Heats Up

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon