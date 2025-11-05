The individual hired for this role will review incident submissions related to the robotaxi and report or escalate incidents to the appropriate teams.

The new opening comes as the company is looking to launch entirely autonomous ride-hailing operations in Austin this year.

The job will be based in California, and the expected annual compensation is between $60,000 and $132,000, in addition to cash and stock awards and benefits.



Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is now on the lookout for a senior insurance claims specialist to join its team in California to manage incident reporting and claim processes for its robotaxis and ride-hailing operations.

The employee hired into the role will join Tesla’s Global Risk Management and Insurance Team, which oversees corporate insurance, risk management, and surety programs across all business components.

Responsibilities Of Senior Insurance Claims Specialist

The individual hired for the role will review incident submissions related to the robotaxi and report or escalate incidents to the appropriate teams, while also supervising claim activity. They will collaborate with third-party administrators, insurers, and legal counsel to ensure effective and timely resolutions.

They will also assess liability, damages, and settlement recommendations, approving payments within authority limits and analysing trends to identify patterns, root causes, and opportunities for risk mitigation.

The expected compensation for the role is a salary range of $60,000 to $132,000 per year, in addition to cash and stock awards, and benefits. The new opening comes as the company is looking to launch entirely autonomous ride-hailing operations in Austin this year.

Tesla’s Ride-Hailing Operations

Tesla launched its robotaxi services in Austin, Texas, in June, and later launched them in San Francisco. However, the vehicles have a safety monitor in the front seat to take over as required.

“We are expecting to have no safety drivers in at least large parts of Austin by the end of this year. Within a few months, we expect to have no safety drivers at all, at least in parts of Austin,” CEO Elon Musk said on Tesla’s earnings call last month about safety drivers on robotaxis.

The Tesla CEO, however, added that the company is being “very cautious” about the deployment. “Just to make sure that we're being paranoid about safety, I think it makes sense to have a sort of either safety driver or safety occupant in the car when we first go to new markets to just confirm that there's not something we're missing,” he added.

Musk also added that the company intends to operate the robotaxi in about eight to 10 metro areas by the end of the year, marking a scale-down of his former ambitions of reaching half the U.S. population.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory while message volume fell from ‘normal’ to ‘low’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:00 a.m. ET on Nov. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is up 10% this year and has increased by approximately 77% over the past 12 months.

