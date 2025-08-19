The new SUV is priced at $46,700 and deliveries will start in September.

Tesla has launched the Model Y L in China, the longest and first three-row version of its best-selling electric SUV. Prices start at 339,000 yuan (about $46,700), roughly 8% more expensive than the current shorter Model Y.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in September.

Tesla Model Y L Specs

The Model Y L is equipped with an 82 kWh LG NMC battery pack, and EPA range estimates are 327 miles. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds. All-wheel drive is standard, Tesla investor and influencer Sawyer Merritt posted on X.

The car can be charged at up to 250 kW on Tesla's Supercharger network.

At 196 inches long and 65.7 inches tall, the SUV rides on a 119.7-inch wheelbase and has 169 mm (6.7 inches) of ground clearance. It weighs 2,088 kg (4,602 lbs) and offers 2,539 liters (89.6 cubic feet) of cargo space.

A 12V outlet is included in the rear trunk area. Standard wheels are 19 inches.

Tesla has limited the Model Y L to a single six-seat, three-row configuration. The front seats are newly redesigned, adding adjustable under-thigh support and headrests, and come heated, ventilated, and with electric leg support.

The second-row captain’s chairs feature heated and ventilated functions, power folding, electric lifting armrests, and additional air vents in the B-pillar. The third row has heated, power-folding seats, cupholders, dedicated air vents in the C-pillar, and two LED ceiling lights.

Both the second and third rows fold completely flat to expand cargo space.

The cabin carries a larger 16-inch central display, up from 15.4 inches in the standard Model Y, and an additional 8-inch second-row screen. Sound comes through an 18-speaker system that includes a subwoofer.

Tesla will also introduce a more expensive light-gray interior option at a later stage. Notably, the Model Y L debuts an all-black headliner throughout the cabin, a first for this model line.

Design and Features

Buyers can choose a new Starlight Gold paint option, priced at $1,670 extra. Other design details include RGB ambient lighting, a silver-plated panoramic glass roof, acoustic glass, and Tesla’s HEPA air filtration system.

The Model Y L introduces Tesla’s second-generation suspension with continuous variable damping, unique to this version. According to the company, the chassis “can effectively filter vibration, improve grip and stability, and allow you to get more precise control.”

Safety and driver-assistance equipment includes eight cameras, among them a front bumper camera with its own washer.

Tesla’s China Struggles

The launch comes as Tesla faces growing pressure in China’s electric vehicle market. Sales of its locally made cars fell 8.4% year-on-year in July, while new competitors such as Xiaomi are pushing lower-priced models.

Tesla has also filed plans for a longer-range rear-wheel drive Model 3 in China, according to industry ministry documents.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 17% so far in 2025.

($1=7.18 yuan)

