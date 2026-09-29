Croatia becomes the seventh European country to authorize supervised FSD.

The Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium, and Slovenia have already approved FSD.

The EU is likely to vote on FSD in December.

Tesla postponed its highly anticipated Roadster demonstration to October 15, citing severe weather.

Tesla (TSLA) secured another regulatory win in Europe on Tuesday, with Croatia approving the rollout of its much-talked-about Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, even as a broader European Union decision on the technology has been pushed back.

In a post on X, the company said FSD will roll out in Croatia ‘soon’. The system can handle steering, lane changes and other driving tasks but requires drivers to remain attentive.

At the time of writing, TSLA shares inched 0.4% higher but are on track for a third monthly selloff in four months.

European Rollout Expands But Broader Decision Still Pending

Croatia joins a growing group of EU countries that have cleared FSD through national or provisional approvals. The Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, Belgium and, most recently, Slovenia have already approved the technology.

However, Tesla’s push for EU-wide approval has been delayed. An official agenda for the EU Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles’ meeting on October 6 lists further discussions but no vote, making its meeting in December the earliest likely opportunity for a decision.

Tesla also faces regulatory scrutiny in Europe over its FSD, including concerns about how the system handles speed limits. The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) reportedly said the technology includes a feature that lets drivers set speeds up to 50% above the limit the vehicle detects. In July, France’s Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot raised similar concerns.

Tesla Faces A Big Week

Meanwhile, attention is turning to Tesla’s third-quarter (Q3) deliveries, which are likely to be reported Friday. JPMorgan recently cut its estimate to 482,000 vehicles from 516,000, citing weaker trends in Tesla’s two largest markets, the U.S. and China. Goldman Sachs recently slashed its forecast to 435,000 vehicles from 490,000 units.

Tesla delivered 497,099 vehicles in Q3 2025 and 480,126 units in Q2 2026.

The EV maker also postponed its highly anticipated Roadster demonstration from October 1 to October 15, citing severe weather, as the event “can only be held outdoors.”

Retail Sees Support at $356

Retail sentiment surrounding TSLA on Stocktwits turned ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier.

One user highlighted support for the stock at $356 ahead of the upcoming potential triggers. The stock is currently at near $358.

View this Stocktwits post

The stock is down 18.4% so far in 2026, the only company among the so-called ‘Magnificent 7’ group in the red. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is up more than 9% year-to-date.

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