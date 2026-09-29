Chainlink highlighted institutions and crypto platforms including SWIFT, DTCC, Euroclear, UBS and Aave in connection with its CCIP ecosystem.

Chainlink hit its highest level of the year, up 26% year-to-date.

LINK rose almost 12% in 24 hours, against Bitcoin's 1% gain.

The move followed Sunday's CCIP 2.0 launch, aimed at institutional cross-chain transfers.

Chainlink (LINK) climbed to its highest level in 2026 on Tuesday, extending a sharp recovery from its June low as traders digested the launch of the network’s upgraded Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) 2.0.

LINK’s price rose 12% over the past 24 hours, putting the token up 26% year-to-date (YTD), outperforming Bitcoin (BTC), which has been down over 3% so far this year.

Compared with LINK, Stellar (XLM) gained 8%, Ethereum (ETH) rose over 2%, Monero (XMR) rose 2%, and XRP rose 1% in the last 24 hours. The broader altcoin market traded almost flat during the same period.

Why Is LINK Rallying Now?

The recent rally comes after Chainlink launched its new upgrade CCIP 2.0 on Monday, describing it as an institutional-grade standard for moving data and value between blockchains. The upgrade allows users to run their own Cross-Chain Verifiers, adding independent layers of verification to a transfer, and opens a marketplace where third parties could offer specialized verification services for a fee. Chainlink said that starter kits were available for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google (GOOG) Cloud.

The release also folded in Chainlink's Automated Compliance Engine. The company said CCIP 2.0 "directly integrates" with the engine, "providing a framework for embedding always-on policy controls." According to Chainlink, that covers know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering (AML) checks, sanctions screening, transaction limits, and allowlist controls.

LINK Doubles From June Low

The token’s latest moves mark a sharp reversal from its performance in the first half of the year. The token jumped about 15% in the first week of January. It then gave up those gains and was down. LINK stayed between about 20% and 30% down through the spring. While it saw a brief rally in May, the selling continued in June, with the token hitting its yearly low of about 41% down in late June. In July, recovery started slowly. It picked up in mid-August, when LINK rallied back toward breakeven.

Chainlink is trading about 62% above its 200-day simple moving average. Source: Koyfin

Then late in September, it rallied past $15. That pushed LINK above its January high and to its high for the year. The token is well more than double the June low. LINK crossed above its 200-day simple moving average in mid-August and now trades at about $15.31, roughly 62% above the average of $9.45, implying an uptrend.

From SWIFT to Aave

Chainlink named a series of financial institutions and infrastructure providers working with the protocol, including SWIFT, Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Euroclear, UBS (UBS), Wellington Management, ANZ Bank, Fidelity International and SBI Digital Markets.

On the crypto side, the company listed asset issuers BitGo (BTGO), Coinbase (COIN) and Kraken, alongside DeFi protocols including Aave (AAVE), Maple Finance and Lombard.

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