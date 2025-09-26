The analyst believes that AI-driven autonomous driving will be the biggest growth chapter in the EV maker’s history.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives on Friday raised the price target on EV giant Tesla (TSLA) to $600 from $500 and kept an ‘Outperform’ rating, according to TheFly, citing faith in the company’s artificial intelligence and autonomous driving initiatives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new price target implies an upside of about 42% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

Ives said in a post on X that an “accelerated AI autonomous path is now on the horizon in 2026” and added that investors are underestimating the major transformation underway. The analyst believes that AI-driven autonomous driving will be the biggest growth chapter in the EV maker’s history.

Screenshot of Ives' post on X

Shares of the company traded 1% lower in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<