Tesla is reportedly preparing to expand its presence in India. After launching its flagship store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) earlier this month, the Elon Musk-led EV giant is looking to open its second showroom in Delhi.

Reuters had earlier reported that Tesla has chosen Aerocity, a premium business and retail district near New Delhi’s international airport, for its second showroom, spanning about 5,000 sq ft.

Tesla officially entered the Indian market in mid-July with its experience centre in BKC. The Mumbai showroom began accepting Model Y orders on July 15, with deliveries slated to begin in late August or early Q3 2025.

The Model Y is being offered in two variants: a rear‑wheel drive version with a claimed 500 km range starting at ₹59.89 lakh ( $70,000), and a Long Range RWD with up to 622 km range priced at ₹67.89 lakh ( $79,000). The pricing of its Model Y variants is significantly higher in India due to steep import tariffs.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has confirmed that there are currently no plans to manufacture Teslas in India. Currently, the Model Y units sold in India are manufactured at Tesla's Shanghai factory.

Tesla has also been laying the groundwork behind the scenes, securing warehousing space and hiring locally. They are simultaneously investing in charging infrastructure, including plans for Supercharger V4 stations around New Delhi and Mumbai.

For now, Tesla’s luxury electric vehicles are entering a niche market. Electric cars constitute less than 5% of total car sales, while luxury models account for only 1% of the overall auto market.

Tesla’s stock has declined 16.5% so far in 2025.

