The call comes as the Senate debates the House-approved bill proposing rollbacks to key Inflation Reduction Act incentives, backed by a coalition of over 1,800 clean energy companies.

Tesla Energy has called on the U.S. Senate to implement a "sensible wind down" of energy tax credits, warning that an abrupt end could threaten the nation’s energy independence and grid reliability.

In a post on X, the company said the continuation of the incentives is crucial to maintaining the rapid pace of clean energy deployment—over 60 GW annually—needed to support the rising power demands of artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing growth.

"Ending the energy tax credits abruptly would threaten America’s energy independence and the reliability of our grid," Tesla Energy said.

The Senate is currently debating the House-approved “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which targets multiple climate-focused provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The act includes provisions such as the residential solar tax credit and commercial investment tax credits for removal.

In February, a coalition of more than 1,850 clean energy companies sent letters to Congress earlier this year to request the preservation of clean energy tax credits established under the IRA.

These companies said that the tax incentives are vital for maintaining U.S. energy independence, supporting grid reliability, and sustaining the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies.

The coalition of energy companies said this is necessary to meet the growing power demands from artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing sectors.

The legislation is currently under consideration in the Senate.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 5.5% so far in 2025.

