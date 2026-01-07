Tesla’s shipments from its Shanghai plant in 2025 stood at 851,732 vehicles, declining by 7% from 2024.

Tesla’s China shipments in 2025 fell compared to 2024, despite a surge in November and December.

The company’s gains in December were only the fourth instance this year of Tesla’s shipments rising on a year-on-year basis.

Tesla’s deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025 fell 16% YoY to 418,227 vehicles, resulting in China’s BYD becoming the world’s largest EV maker in 2025.

Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) China shipments reportedly declined in 2025, continuing a trend of declines in most of the months during the year.

This comes after Tesla lost the crown of the world’s largest EV maker to China’s BYD last week.

This is despite a surge in December, which pushed Tesla’s wholesale sales to 97,171 units, rising by 3.6% compared to the year-ago period, according to a CnEVPost report. This was the only fourth month during the year when Tesla’s sales rose on a YoY basis. The company also registered gains in November, when its China shipments rose 10% YoY to 86,700 units.

Tesla shares were up more than 4% in Monday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Tesla’s Mounting Struggles

Beyond China, Tesla has struggled in other markets as well. The company’s registrations declined 66% year-on-year in France to 1,942 vehicles, while it experienced a 71% YoY fall in Sweden to 821 vehicles during the month.

Norway was the saving grace for the company, with registrations rising 89% YoY in December to 5,679 vehicles. Overall, Tesla’s deliveries in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 fell 16% YoY to 418,227 vehicles.

Intensifying Competition

An increase in competition in the EV sector has also dented Tesla’s sales in several key markets.

According to a Bloomberg report citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, BYD’s sales more than tripled in Europe in October, while Stellantis NV’s (STLA) affordable fully electric car, Citroen e-C3, gained buyer attention.

During the same month, Tesla registrations in Europe declined by 48%.

TSLA stock is up 1% year-to-date and 19% over the past 12 months.

