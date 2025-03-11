Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans Another Year With Trump: Retail Braces For More Pain As Stock Hits 5-Month Low

The stock has now erased all gains from Trump's election victory in November, when investors bet Musk's ties to the president would benefit the EV maker.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Plans Another Year With Trump: Retail Braces For More Pain As Stock Hits 5-Month Low
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Tesla shares tumbled over 15% on Monday, marking their worst drop in over four years and hitting their lowest since mid-October. The sell-off continued after hours, driven by broader market weakness and CEO Elon Musk's latest remarks.

Musk told Fox Business that he was managing his businesses "with great difficulty" while leading efforts to "make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud" as part of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

Tesla has now erased all gains from Trump's election victory in November when investors bet Musk's ties to the president would benefit the EV maker. The stock is down nearly 54% from the all-time high that it touched on Dec. 17, 2024, a few weeks after Trump’s victory.

Musk also said he expects to remain in the Trump administration for another year, saying, "Unless we're stopped, we will get to $1 trillion of savings."

Retail traders on Stocktwits, where Tesla has over a million followers, have already voiced frustration over Musk's distractions. 

Sentiment remained 'extremely bearish' at Monday's close amid message volume spiking by more than 600%. 

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 10.png TSLA sentiment and message volume as of March 10. | source: Stocktwits

"Imagine spending $120,000 on a Cybertruck and not being able to drive it due to the humiliation, being flipped off, yelled at, etc," said one user, referring to the alleged brand damage from Musk's actions.

"This is a punishment for Elon Musk from Tesla shareholders worldwide … Bringing business into politics. This is the result: destroying the company," said another, rekindling controversy over Musk's controversial one-arm salute at a Trump victory rally months ago.

Musk, however, sought to reassure investors on X, stating that Tesla stock "will be fine long-term." 

He also shared a screenshot of a Truth Social post from Trump, in which the president praised Musk for "putting it on the line in order to help our nation" and criticized "Radical Left Lunatics" for allegedly attempting to "collusively" boycott Tesla. Trump added that he would show his support by purchasing a "brand new Tesla."

Even Tesla's most bullish analysts believe that his far-right politics have alienated customers globally.

Adding to concerns, Bloomberg reported that Musk is set to be questioned under oath on Apr. 3 in an investor lawsuit alleging his 2022 Twitter buyout flip-flop was a ploy to manipulate the stock price.

Analysts remain split on Tesla's outlook.

On Monday, UBS cut its Tesla price target to $225 from $259 and kept a 'Sell' rating, saying it now expects 367,000 deliveries for the first quarter, down from a prior estimate of 437,000, and flagged signs of weak demand based on short wait times for the Model 3 and Model Y in key markets.

In contrast, Morgan Stanley maintained an 'Overweight' rating with a $430 price target, calling Tesla an "embodied AI compounder" and viewing the pullback as a buying opportunity. 

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives admitted that Musk's DOGE distractions and brand controversies have "created a black cloud" over the stock.

"However, if every time we threw in the white towel on the Tesla name when it got hot in the kitchen, we would have missed one of the most transformational growth stories in modern history," he added.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vail Resorts Surges After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Beat, Yet Retail Sentiment Turns Icy

Vail Resorts Surges After-Hours On Q2 Earnings Beat, Yet Retail Sentiment Turns Icy

Applied Materials Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Expanded $10B Buyback, Another Dividend Bump Amid Stock Slide

Applied Materials Keeps Retail Traders Bullish With Expanded $10B Buyback, Another Dividend Bump Amid Stock Slide

Purple Biotech's Shrinking Losses Keep Retail Sentiment In The Green, But Other Pressures Loom

Purple Biotech's Shrinking Losses Keep Retail Sentiment In The Green, But Other Pressures Loom

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

ASML’s China Push Excites Retail Traders Even As US Sanctions Fears Weigh On Stock

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Airbnb Scores A 'Buy' Rating From Jefferies On Bookings Growth Potential, But Retail's Holding Back For Now

Recent Stories

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region ddr

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Russia in three years, killing one in Moscow region

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on ATG

Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Seduce Your Husband sri

Impress Your Partner: Trendy Red Lipstick Shades to Ignite Romance

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes vkp

BWSSB to supply treated water for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy amid water woes

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

Recent Videos

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

RJ Mahvash & Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Attention at Champions Trophy Final: What’s the Truth?

Video Icon
Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Dharmendra Pradhan Slams DMK Over Language Row: Calls Them ‘Dishonest & Undemocratic’

Video Icon
🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

🔥 Govinda CLAIMS James Cameron Offered Him ₹18 Cr for Avatar Lead! 😱 | Truth or Myth? 🤔

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Kerala Pulse | 'Deception, Betrayal, Insult': Former MLA Padmakumar Quits CPM Posts

Video Icon
Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Activists Spray 'Gaza is Not For Sale' on Scottish Trump-Owned Golf Course | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon