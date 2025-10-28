TeraWulf announced a $9.5 billion, 25-year high-performance computing joint venture with Fluidstack.

The 168 MW Texas facility is set to launch in late 2026.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) on Tuesday announced the expansion of its high-performance computing (HPC) operations through a 25-year joint venture agreement with Fluidstack, a provider of AI-focused cloud infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the new partnership, both companies will develop 168 megawatts (MW) of critical IT load capacity at TeraWulf’s Abernathy, Texas campus.

Deal Value

The Texas facility, expected to go online in the second half of 2026, will support a global hyperscale AI platform focused on large-scale foundation model development.

The agreement is valued at approximately $9.5 billion in contracted revenue over 25 years, with TeraWulf holding a 51% ownership stake.

Following the announcement, TeraWulf’s stock traded over 9% in Tuesday’s premarket. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume changed to ‘low’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<