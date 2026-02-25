Analysts expect the company to post higher fourth quarter revenue than the year-ago quarter, as per data from fiscal.ai.

TeraWulf is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of $44.1 million, according to data from fiscal.ai. The company in the same quarter last year reported a revenue of $35 million.

A user on Stocktwits predicted that the stock will cross $30 post its earnings because of WULF’s growth in energy and data centers.

TeraWulf has been pivoting aggressively from Bitcoin mining toward high-performance computing and AI data center hosting.

Shares of TeraWulf rallied 10% on Tuesday as investors eagerly await its quarterly earnings that are expected to come this week.

At the time of writing, stock was up 13% at $17.74.

What Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment around WULF trended in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume.

One bullish user said that if bitcoin is believed to be at $150,000 levels, then WULF stock can reach $60 by the end of 2026.

Another bullish user said that they wished to have 100 times more WULF shares than they currently own.

Q4 Earnings Preview

The company is also expected to post a higher loss of $0.14 per share in the fourth quarter compared to a loss per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year.

Company’s Move To AI/HPC

TeraWulf has been pivoting aggressively from Bitcoin mining toward high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data center hosting. Earlier in the month, it announced that it is expanding its digital and power infrastructure portfolio.

The company said it is expanding its portfolio through the acquisition of two strategically located brownfield infrastructure sites in Hawesville, Kentucky and Charles County, Maryland.

TeraWulf’s infrastructure portfolio now totals approximately 2.8 GW across five sites, including 642.5 MW of contracted capacity and 2.2 GW of owned pipeline capacity.

This expanded development pipeline supports its growth strategy targeting 250 to 500 MW of new contracted capacity annually, aligned with customer demand, power availability, and regional grid conditions.

WULF stock has rallied more than 300% over the past 12 months.

