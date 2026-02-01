The company announced a partnership with Chinalink Education Group to pursue investments in South Korean companies across multiple high-growth technology sectors.

Shares of Jiade (JDZG) are poised to snap a six-session losing streak after the company announced a new strategic partnership with Chinalink Education Group to pursue investments in high-growth technology sectors.

JDZG shares were trading 15% higher at the time of writing.

MoU To Create U.S.–Korea Collaboration

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlines plans to create a U.S.-South Korea-focused collaboration targeting Korean technology companies, including firms that may pursue a U.S. IPO, Jiade said.

The partnership is exploring a $5 million investment in South Korean companies across multiple technology sectors, including AI-driven robotics, smart healthcare and elderly care technologies, security robotics, and AI-powered education platforms.

Notably, the stock has been under heavy selling pressure lately. On February 18, Jiade signed a securities purchase agreement to sell 12 million Class A ordinary shares at $0.25 each in a registered direct offering, with investors able to purchase up to 48 million additional shares within 30 days. The company raised around $3 million in gross proceeds when the offering closed on February 19.

Since the pricing, the stock plummeted more than 76% as of Monday’s close. The shares fell to an all-time low in the previous session.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the sharp decline in the share price, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ since Monday, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

According to Stocktwits data, chatter on the platform has increased by more than 21% over the past 24 hours, as of Tuesday morning.

One user expects the stock price to double on the MoU update.

The stock has declined 79% so far in 2026.

