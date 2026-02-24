According to a report from Reuters, Apple’s shareholders on Tuesday rejected the proposal that would require it to report on how much it relies on China to manufacture its products.

According to a report from Reuters, the iPhone maker’s shareholders on Tuesday rejected the proposal that would have the company report how much it relies on China to manufacture its products.

The company has also said earlier in the day that it would shift some assembling of its Mac Mini computers to the U.S. later in 2026 to meet domestic demand, as per the report.

Shares of AAPL were up 2.5% at the time of writing.

