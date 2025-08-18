TeraWulf also announced that Fluidstack, a cloud-based AI infrastructure company, has exercised its lease expansion rights at the former’s Lake Mariner campus in western New York.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) on Monday announced plans to raise $400 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2031.

The offering, aimed at institutional investors, includes a provision allowing initial buyers to purchase an additional $60 million in notes within 13 days of issuance, depending on market conditions. Meanwhile, Fluidstack, a cloud-based AI infrastructure company, has exercised its lease expansion rights at TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in western New York.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<