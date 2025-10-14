A portion of the funds will support TeraWulf’s efforts to expand its digital infrastructure footprint, specifically targeting the development of its Lake Mariner campus in Barker, New York.

TeraWulf Inc.(WULF) on Tuesday announced plans to raise $3.2 billion through a private offering of senior secured notes due in 2030.

The offering will be conducted through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, WULF Compute LLC, and is intended for institutional investors under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

