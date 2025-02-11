Tempus AI Stock Swings Wildly As Earnings Near, Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic After Insider Sales

The company has gained a lot of attention since launching an AI-enabled personal health app last month.

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. were volatile Tuesday, surging to highs last seen in mid-November before paring gains to trade slightly higher.

Trading volume was nearly double the daily average as the healthcare tech firm confirmed it will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Feb. 24, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wall Street expects the company to report an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $203.12 million.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish,’ though the score read slightly lower than last week following insider selling.

TEM sentiment and message volume Feb 11 as of 11:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

CEO and Chairman Eric Lefkofsky recently sold nearly 240,000 shares between Feb. 5-7, netting over $16.2 million, while CFO Jim Rogers sold 8,712 shares for $588,669, as per SEC filings.

Stocktwits users had mixed reactions. One trader noted the stock “gave back most of the pump,” suggesting weak holding interest amid short pressure.

Another pointed to a bullish technical setup, predicting a move toward $80.

But it also made headlines after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purchased 50 call options in the stock, a trade closely watched by retail investors.

Last week, the company announced the completion of its $600 million acquisition of Ambry Genetics.

TD Cowen reportedly believes the acquisition strengthens Tempus with a $300-million profitable lab, enhances product offerings, and accelerates its path to positive free cash flow.

The research firm, however, thinks Ambry’s slower growth is a concern.

Tempus AI stock has surged over 70% since its June 2024 IPO, with its Stocktwits following up nearly 700% in three months.

Short interest has also climbed from 3.9% at the start of 2025 to 7.3% by the end of January, per Koyfin data.

