BofA’s new price target represents a potential upside of about 5% from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

The anlyst continues to view Teladoc as a differentiated asset given its broad scale and optionality from recent acquisitions.

Teladoc announced a CFO transition and reaffirmed its full year outlook on Thursday.



Bank of America on Friday raised the price target on Teladoc to $9 from $8.50 after the company announced a CFO transition and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The analyst kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The new price target implies about a 5% upside from the stock’s closing price on Thursday.

BofA continues to view Teladoc as a differentiated asset given its broad scale and optionality from recent acquisitions, including Telecare and UpLift, but remains cautious on the near-term outlook, the analyst told investors.

CFO Transition

Teladoc on Thursday said Mala Murthy will step down as CFO to pursue an opportunity outside the healthcare industry. The company has initiated a search for a new CFO, it said, while adding that Murthy will continue in her role until November 21.

Until the firm appoints a new CFO, key finance leaders will report to CEO Chuck Divita, the company said.

Preliminary Q3 Results, Full-Year Outlook

Furthermore, the company announced preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter, including consolidated revenue of $626.4 million and consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $69.9 million, both beating Wall Street expectations. The firm is slated to report its full report on October 29.

Teladoc also reaffirmed its 2025 full-year consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook issued in July, including revenue of $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $294 million.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

TDOC shares traded 9% higher on Friday morning at the time of writing. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TDOC jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

TDOC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 24, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user believes a strong earnings report could push the stock to $10.83.

TDOC stock is up by 3% this year and by about 9% over the past 12 months.

