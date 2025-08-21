Technical charts point to strong momentum in Tejas Networks, Everest Industries, Indo Farm, and Shree Digvijay Cement.

SEBI-registered analysts have identified fresh bullish breakouts across mid-cap and sectoral plays, signaling investor interest in select names.

Sameer Pande and Palak Jain recommend Tejas Networks, Everest Industries, Indo Farm Equipment, and Shree Digvijay Cement, backed by strong technical charts.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations:

Tejas Networks

On the monthly timeframe, Tejas Networks has seen strong support around the ₹550-₹500 levels. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also reversed from 40 levels.

On the weekly timeframe, Pande noted that the stock is showing strong positive reversal signs, which can move the stock to ₹680-₹720 levels very soon. And on the daily charts, it has seen a strong breakout on Supertrend, reflecting investor confidence.

Pande pegged the target price at ₹770, with a stop loss at ₹550 on a closing basis.

Everest Industries

The stock has seen a cup and handle breakout above resistance, which shows bullish technical momentum. And substantial volumes confirm genuine buying interest and trend strength, according to Palak Jain.

Everest Industries is virtually debt-free and has improved cash conversion, supporting financial stability. Despite recent profit pressure, the company’s sales remain consistent, and the industry outlook is positive for recovery and long-term growth.

Jain recommends buying Everest Industries above ₹640, with a stop loss at ₹563 for target prices of ₹659, ₹678, and ₹717.

Indo Farm Equipment

The stock has seen an inverse head and shoulders breakout along with robust volumes, which signals a strong bullish reversal. She added that Indo Farm’s sector fundamentals and growth outlook add conviction.

Jain recommended buying Indo Farm above ₹237, with a stop loss at ₹208 for a target price of ₹244, ₹251, and ₹265.

Shree Digvijay Cement

The stock has seen a rounding bottom breakout above its resistance, which signals a strong bullish reversal. Surging volumes confirm solid buying strength and interest. Jain noted that fundamentals remain supportive with a stable business and growth outlook. All these factors make Shree Digvijay Cement worth considering, according to her.

