The analyst recommends a stop-loss at ₹860 on a closing basis.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is showing signs of a potential uptrend, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

At the time of writing, shares of SBI Cards were trading at ₹942.70, up 2.9% or ₹26.40 on the day.

The stock has triggered a positive supertrend breakout on the monthly chart, while the RSI stands at a healthy 63, suggesting strengthening momentum.

Pande noted that the weekly chart supports the bullish view, with RSI hovering around 67 and reinforcing ongoing upward strength.

He advised maintaining a stop-loss at ₹860 on a closing basis.

The credit card issuer, a joint venture between State Bank of India and GE Capital, provides diversified payment and insurance solutions for individual and corporate users.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has risen 39.1% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<