NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares (NASDAQ: TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results prior to market open on Friday, August 14, 2026. Teamshares management will host a conference call the same day, Friday, August 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

We encourage interested parties to access the live webcast of the event via our investor relations website https://investors.teamshares.com/ or via this link.

For those interested in dialing into the conference call, please register using this link. After registering, confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Teamshares

Teamshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TMS) is a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, intending to be a permanent home when owners retire. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of $490 million across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at https://investors.teamshares.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Investors@teamshares.com

Press: Press@teamshares.com

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<