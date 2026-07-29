Stand With Crypto found that 73% of crypto owners are tracking lawmakers’ positions on digital assets, and roughly 80% say they are very likely to vote in the midterms.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a post on X that crypto would play a pivotal part in the midterm elections, citing a survey by Stand With Crypto.

The effort comes as the CLARITY Act has a shrinking window to move before the Senate breaks for its August recess.

Crypto’s political stance is significant, with pro-crypto PAC Fairshake entering the 2026 midterms with a reported $193 million war chest.

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong predicted that crypto policy would become a deciding factor at the ballot box.

“The midterms are coming, and the crypto voters are watching,” Armstrong said on Tuesday. The Coinbase CEO responded to a post by its crypto advocacy group, Stand With Crypto, pushing the message to lawmakers to take crypto voters seriously ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Source: @brian_armstrong/x

Stand With Crypto, which marked 100 days until the midterm elections, spelled out the numbers behind Armstrong’s warning. Roughly 70% of crypto owners surveyed by the group said a candidate’s stance on crypto would factor into their vote, while 73% said they were closely watching what crypto policies their lawmakers were supporting. They also said that about eight in ten crypto owners said they were “almost certain” to vote in November. The group said lawmakers should know crypto voters are paying attention.

COIN stock was down by 0.8% during pre-market trade on Wednesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

CLARITY Act Deadline Looms

The renewed push came as Washington was up against a tight deadline on crypto policy itself. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins told CNBC on Tuesday that he was “committed to supporting Congress in advancing the CLARITY Act, including providing technical assistance.”

He added that American leadership in the “digital finance revolution” depended on “a regulatory framework worthy of” American innovators.

The Digital Market Asset Clarity (CLARITY) Act , has a shrinking window in the Senate before the chamber’s scheduled August 7 recess. Concerns around the bill being short of the 60 votes needed to pass remain, but Senate leadership was reportedly pushing to get at least an initial vote on the floor before lawmakers left for the summer recess.

Fairshake, a pro-crypto super political action committee, or PAC, spent roughly $130 million to boost crypto-friendly candidates in the 2024 cycle, with Coinbase among its biggest corporate donors. Fairshake has built a war chest of about $193 million, the largest industry-specific war chest ahead of a midterm cycle, heading into the 2026 midterms.

Read also: Bitcoin Has Fallen After 8 Of The Last 9 FOMC Decisions — Will This Time Be Different? Crypto Analysts Are Split

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