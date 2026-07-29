Vertiv reported earnings per share of $1.52 on revenue of $3.27 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $3.38 billion.

Vertiv said Q2 revenue was affected due to temporary supply chain congestion and multi-phased project execution as AI infrastructure deployments become larger and more complex.

The company added that demand remains strong, citing expanding customer pipelines and ongoing capacity investments.

Vertiv raised its full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting net sales of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion and EPS of $6.65 to $6.75.

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) were headed for their worst single-day decline in more than 15 months after the company’s second-quarter (Q2) results disappointed Wall Street.

Vertiv reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 on revenue of $3.27 billion, compared to Wall Street estimates of an EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $3.38 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

Vertiv shares were down about 13% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. VRT was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

VRT Says Q2 Revenue Impacted By Timing Shifts

While earnings topped expectations, revenue came in below Wall Street estimates as project timing weighed on quarterly sales. Vertiv said Q2 revenue was affected by “minor timing shifts,” primarily due to temporary supply chain congestion and multi-phased project execution as AI infrastructure deployments become larger and more complex.

The company added that demand remains strong, citing expanding customer pipelines and ongoing capacity investments, which it said gave management confidence to raise its full-year outlook despite the quarterly revenue shortfall.

“We are moving at the speed of technology and transforming how customers build and scale critical infrastructure. We see a demand environment that continues to grow, and we continue to invest ahead of it — planting seeds now that we expect to compound for years to come,” said Vertiv Executive Chairman Dave Cote.

VRT Raises FY26 Guidance

Vertiv raised its full-year 2026 guidance, forecasting net sales of $13.8 billion to $14.2 billion and EPS of $6.65 to $6.75. The company had previously forecast FY26 revenue in the range of $13.5 billion to $14 billion, and EPS in the range of $6.3 to $6.4. Wall Street expects Vertiv to report an EPS of $6.48 on revenue of $13.88 billion.

The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year.

CEO Giordano Albertazzi said demand for AI and general-purpose computing infrastructure continues to accelerate as deployments become increasingly power- and cooling-intensive.

He said Vertiv's expanding pipeline and continued investments in manufacturing capacity support the company's confidence in delivering sustained growth.

What Retail Investors Think Of VRT Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Vertiv trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels at the time of writing.

However, one bearish user believes that the AI trade is dead.

View this Stocktwits post

VRT stock is up 66% year-to-date and 89% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 16% over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF (VO) is up 13%.

The Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (VUG) is up 10% during this period, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (VTI) is up 17%.

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