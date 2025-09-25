The investment lifts Tata Steel’s cumulative stake in its Singapore-based subsidiary T Steel Holdings to $460 million this year.

Tata Steel shares edged higher on Thursday after the company said it had infused fresh capital into its overseas arm, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (TSHP).

The steelmaker subscribed to 457.7 crore equity shares worth ₹4,054.66 crore.

The new shares, each with a face value of $0.1005, take Tata Steel’s total investment in TSHP this year to $460 million. The Singapore-based entity will remain a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing.

Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Prabhat Mittal noted that Tata Steel delivered strong returns in financial year 2023–24.

The stock hit an all-time high of ₹184.60 on June 18, 2024, before correcting to ₹122.60 on Jan. 13, 2025. Since then, he said, the shares have been forming higher lows on the chart — a positive sign.

Mittal pointed out that the stock broke out above ₹169, calling it another encouraging signal. He noted that the stock has now crossed and closed above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day DMA - which he said was a powerful set-up.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator (12,26 setting) is also flashing a buy signal, he added.

For short-term traders, Mittal suggested an entry at the current price of ₹173.40, with a strict stop-loss below ₹165. His targets for the stock are ₹185 and ₹200.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Tata Steel’s stock has risen 26.4% so far in 2025.

