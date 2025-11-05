Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett pressed the Trump administration on a range of issues during early arguments.

The Trump administration reportedly faced skepticism from conservative justices during early arguments in the crucial tariffs case at the Supreme Court.

According to a CNN report, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett pressed the Trump administration on a range of issues. This included questioning whether the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) authorized President Donald Trump to impose emergency tariffs.

Chief Justice Roberts also said that Congress has the “core power” when it comes to tax regulation, while rejecting the Trump administration’s claim that tariffs are not taxes.

“So to have the president’s foreign affairs power trump that basic power for Congress seems to me to kind of at least neutralize between the two powers, the executive power and the legislative power,” Roberts said, according to the report.

